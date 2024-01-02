Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH)

In the last trading session, 4.52 million Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.69. With the company’s per share price at $0.13 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $0.21M. BRSH’s last price was a discount, traded about -12915.38% off its 52-week high of $16.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13. When we look at Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.08 million.

Analysts gave the Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BRSH as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) trade information

Instantly BRSH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -21.22%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1690 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -0.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -98.89%, with the 5-day performance at -21.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) is -33.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 87820.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

BRSH Dividends

Bruush Oral Care Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 61.20% of Bruush Oral Care Inc. shares while 0.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.19%. There are 0.46% institutions holding the Bruush Oral Care Inc. stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.65% of the shares, roughly 3310.0 BRSH shares worth $778.0.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.63% or 3225.0 shares worth $758.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.