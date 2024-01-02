Let’s Jump Into The Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NVOS) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.71 million Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.60. With the company’s per share price at $0.82 changed hands at $0.01 or 1.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.80M. NVOS’s last price was a discount, traded about -556.1% off its 52-week high of $5.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.69, which suggests the last value was 15.85% up since then. When we look at Novo Integrated Sciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.74 million.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information

Instantly NVOS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -26.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1300 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 1.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.17%, with the 5-day performance at -26.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) is -38.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.7 days.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.05%.

NVOS Dividends

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 14.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.64% of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc shares while 3.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.93%. There are 3.63% institutions holding the Novo Integrated Sciences Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 1.69% of the shares, roughly 0.29 million NVOS shares worth $0.24 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.78% or 0.13 million shares worth $0.11 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $0.1 million under it, the former controlled 0.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.39% of the shares, roughly 67271.0 shares worth around $55229.0.