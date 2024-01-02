Let’s Jump Into The Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: HOOK) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.24 million Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s per share price at $0.81 changed hands at $0.06 or 8.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $68.00M. HOOK’s last price was a discount, traded about -153.09% off its 52-week high of $2.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was 49.38% up since then. When we look at Hookipa Pharma Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.36 million.

Analysts gave the Hookipa Pharma Inc (HOOK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HOOK as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hookipa Pharma Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) trade information

Instantly HOOK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8900 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 8.01% to the stock’s daily price. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) is 47.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.5 days.

Hookipa Pharma Inc (HOOK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hookipa Pharma Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.95% over the past 6 months, a 12.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hookipa Pharma Inc will fall -11.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.55 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Hookipa Pharma Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $2.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.83 million and $4.39 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -41.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -45.30%.

The 2024 estimates are for Hookipa Pharma Inc earnings to increase by 14.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.50% per year.

HOOK Dividends

Hookipa Pharma Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 13 and March 18.

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.19% of Hookipa Pharma Inc shares while 54.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.35%. There are 54.80% institutions holding the Hookipa Pharma Inc stock share, with Artal Group S.A. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.95% of the shares, roughly 5.67 million HOOK shares worth $4.99 million.

Knoll Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.77% or 5.52 million shares worth $4.86 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio. With 1.4 million shares estimated at $1.23 million under it, the former controlled 1.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio held about 1.24% of the shares, roughly 1.01 million shares worth around $0.66 million.