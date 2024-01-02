Let’s Dive Into The Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX) Stock Forecast.

In the latest trading session,, 1.64 million Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.57 changing hands around $0.1 or 4.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $151.55M. VTYX’s current price is a discount, trading about -1738.52% off its 52-week high of $47.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.06, which suggests the last value was 19.84% up since then. When we look at Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.80 million.

Analysts gave the Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended VTYX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.9.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) trade information

Instantly VTYX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 16.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.81 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 4.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.05%, with the 5-day performance at 16.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) is 18.98% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.7 days.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ventyx Biosciences Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -93.62% over the past 6 months, a -56.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ventyx Biosciences Inc will fall -45.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -27.90% for the next quarter.

The 2024 estimates are for Ventyx Biosciences Inc earnings to decrease by -62.27%.

VTYX Dividends

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 25 and March 29.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.65% of Ventyx Biosciences Inc shares while 108.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 112.42%. There are 108.32% institutions holding the Ventyx Biosciences Inc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.57% of the shares, roughly 8.55 million VTYX shares worth $280.55 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.73% or 3.95 million shares worth $129.54 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Smallcap World Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 2.73 million shares estimated at $89.47 million under it, the former controlled 4.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 1.65 million shares worth around $54.06 million.