Let’s Dive Into The Oblong Inc (NASDAQ: OBLG) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 3.73 million Oblong Inc (NASDAQ:OBLG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.05. With the company’s per share price at $0.20 changed hands at $0.0 or -1.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.96M. OBLG’s last price was a discount, traded about -2270.0% off its 52-week high of $4.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 35.0% up since then. When we look at Oblong Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.79 million.

Analysts gave the Oblong Inc (OBLG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended OBLG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Oblong Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Oblong Inc (NASDAQ:OBLG) trade information

Instantly OBLG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2450 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -1.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -88.78%, with the 5-day performance at 21.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oblong Inc (NASDAQ:OBLG) is 2.96% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.28 days.

Oblong Inc (OBLG) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -29.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.43 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.97 million and $1.53 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -27.70%.

OBLG Dividends

Oblong Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 19 and March 25.

Oblong Inc (NASDAQ:OBLG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.62% of Oblong Inc shares while 3.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.05%. There are 3.01% institutions holding the Oblong Inc stock share, with Foundry Group Next, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 17.84% of the shares, roughly 0.52 million OBLG shares worth $0.74 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.56% or 45574.0 shares worth $64259.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 45359.0 shares estimated at $63956.0 under it, the former controlled 1.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.16% of the shares, roughly 4789.0 shares worth around $8045.0.