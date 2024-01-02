Let’s Dive Into The Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 24.81 million Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.23 changed hands at -$0.86 or -16.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $359.68M. BTBT’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.93% off its 52-week high of $5.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 87.47% up since then. When we look at Bit Digital Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.97 million.

Analysts gave the Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BTBT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bit Digital Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

Instantly BTBT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.27 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -16.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 605.00%, with the 5-day performance at 22.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) is 61.45% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.4 days.

Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bit Digital Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.19% over the past 6 months, a 84.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bit Digital Inc will rise 68.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 233.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.01 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Bit Digital Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $23.16 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.78 million and $7.75 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 67.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 198.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -83.26%. The 2024 estimates are for Bit Digital Inc earnings to increase by 86.07%.

BTBT Dividends

Bit Digital Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 14.

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.60% of Bit Digital Inc shares while 38.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.80%. There are 38.56% institutions holding the Bit Digital Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.50% of the shares, roughly 5.36 million BTBT shares worth $21.76 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.41% or 3.64 million shares worth $14.78 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.17 million shares estimated at $5.1 million under it, the former controlled 2.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.02% of the shares, roughly 1.66 million shares worth around $3.91 million.