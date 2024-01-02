In the latest trading session,, 1.01 million Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.92. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.82 changing hands around $0.69 or 4.26% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.18B. LMND’s current price is a discount, trading about -47.5% off its 52-week high of $24.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.27, which suggests the last value was 38.94% up since then. When we look at Lemonade Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.94 million.

Analysts gave the Lemonade Inc (LMND) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended LMND as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lemonade Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Gladstone Land Corporation.

Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) trade information

Instantly LMND is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 17.60 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 4.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.26%, with the 5-day performance at -1.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) is -4.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.87 days.

Lemonade Inc (LMND) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lemonade Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.85% over the past 6 months, a 22.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -55.99%. The 2024 estimates are for Lemonade Inc earnings to increase by 21.86%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.50% per year.

LMND Dividends

Lemonade Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 20 and February 26.

Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.73% of Lemonade Inc shares while 38.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.08%. There are 38.35% institutions holding the Lemonade Inc stock share, with Softbank Group Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 17.20% of the shares, roughly 11.98 million LMND shares worth $201.92 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.19% or 5.71 million shares worth $96.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.25 million shares estimated at $39.67 million under it, the former controlled 3.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.96% of the shares, roughly 2.06 million shares worth around $34.71 million.