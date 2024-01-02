Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KTRA) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 122.43 million Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.67. With the company’s per share price at $0.17 changed hands at -$0.02 or -12.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $0.57M. KTRA’s last price was a discount, traded about -5194.12% off its 52-week high of $9.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 5.88% up since then. When we look at Kintara Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 985.41K.

Analysts gave the Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended KTRA as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kintara Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information

Instantly KTRA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2948 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -12.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -97.54%, with the 5-day performance at -7.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) is -57.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.2 days.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kintara Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -95.79% over the past 6 months, a 95.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 49.09%. The 2024 estimates are for Kintara Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 88.67%.

KTRA Dividends

Kintara Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 12 and February 16.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.40% of Kintara Therapeutics Inc shares while 2.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.19%. There are 2.13% institutions holding the Kintara Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 0.67% of the shares, roughly 22619.0 KTRA shares worth $3836.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.41% or 13923.0 shares worth $2361.0 as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 12455.0 shares estimated at $2112.0 under it, the former controlled 0.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.27% of the shares, roughly 9104.0 shares worth around $1544.0.