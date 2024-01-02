Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX)’s Potential for Significant Price Increase in the Near Future

In the last trading session, 4.71 million Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s per share price at $0.15 changed hands at -$0.01 or -6.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.69M. JAGX’s last price was a discount, traded about -6000.0% off its 52-week high of $9.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15. When we look at Jaguar Health Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.40 million.

Analysts gave the Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended JAGX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Jaguar Health Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Instantly JAGX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1750 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -6.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -97.68%, with the 5-day performance at -0.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) is -56.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.37 days.

Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Jaguar Health Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -70.66% over the past 6 months, a 83.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -22.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.61 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Jaguar Health Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $2.76 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.26 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -19.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 80.25%.

JAGX Dividends

Jaguar Health Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 26.

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.93% of Jaguar Health Inc shares while 1.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.27%. There are 1.16% institutions holding the Jaguar Health Inc stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.48% of the shares, roughly 92333.0 JAGX shares worth $47643.0.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.42% or 79565.0 shares worth $41055.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 79361.0 shares estimated at $40950.0 under it, the former controlled 0.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 2825.0 shares worth around $1875.0.