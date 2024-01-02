Is Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) Stock Poised for More Growth?

In the latest trading session,, 0.87 million Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.90. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.00 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $206.70M. REAL’s current price is a discount, trading about -47.0% off its 52-week high of $2.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 50.0% up since then. When we look at Therealreal Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.61 million.

Analysts gave the Therealreal Inc (REAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.45. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended REAL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Therealreal Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) trade information

Instantly REAL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.23 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -0.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.50%, with the 5-day performance at -8.68% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) is -11.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.16 days.

Therealreal Inc (REAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Therealreal Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.35% over the past 6 months, a 39.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Therealreal Inc will rise 62.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 41.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $142.42 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Therealreal Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $144.24 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $159.66 million and $141.9 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25.94%. The 2024 estimates are for Therealreal Inc earnings to increase by 27.34%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.60% per year.

REAL Dividends

Therealreal Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.00% of Therealreal Inc shares while 52.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.16%. There are 52.01% institutions holding the Therealreal Inc stock share, with Woodson Capital Management, Lp the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 4.90% of the shares, roughly 5.0 million REAL shares worth $10.0 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.50% or 4.6 million shares worth $9.19 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.06 million shares estimated at $6.12 million under it, the former controlled 3.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.36% of the shares, roughly 1.38 million shares worth around $2.77 million.