Is Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 4.27 million Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.23. With the company’s per share price at $1.19 changed hands at -$0.08 or -6.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.12M. TANH’s last price was a discount, traded about -569.75% off its 52-week high of $7.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.83, which suggests the last value was 30.25% up since then. When we look at Tantech Holdings Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 692.99K.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) trade information

Instantly TANH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6200 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -6.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.65%, with the 5-day performance at 11.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) is -45.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 46830.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.39 days.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -38.74%.

TANH Dividends

Tantech Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 50.72% of Tantech Holdings Ltd shares while 1.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.60%. There are 1.28% institutions holding the Tantech Holdings Ltd stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.51% of the shares, roughly 55623.0 TANH shares worth $0.15 million.