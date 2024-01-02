Is Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ: SMFL) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 1.65 million Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.83. With the company’s per share price at $1.65 changed hands at $0.16 or 10.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $0.79M. SMFL’s last price was a discount, traded about -7536.36% off its 52-week high of $126.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.32, which suggests the last value was 80.61% up since then. When we look at Smart for Life Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.58 million.

Analysts gave the Smart for Life Inc (SMFL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SMFL as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Smart for Life Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Smart for Life, Inc..

Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) trade information

Instantly SMFL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.6500 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 10.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -98.44%, with the 5-day performance at 17.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) is 8.55% up.

Smart for Life Inc (SMFL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Smart for Life Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -76.19% over the past 6 months, a 82.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.20%.

The 2024 estimates are for Smart for Life Inc earnings to decrease by -691.55%.

SMFL Dividends

Smart for Life Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.89% of Smart for Life Inc shares while 9.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.45%. There are 9.17% institutions holding the Smart for Life Inc stock share, with Anson Funds Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.84% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million SMFL shares worth $0.15 million.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.49% or 83128.0 shares worth $64008.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.