Is Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session,, 0.59 million Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.53 changing hands around $0.19 or 14.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $380.85M. PGEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -49.67% off its 52-week high of $2.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.81, which suggests the last value was 47.06% up since then. When we look at Precigen Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Analysts gave the Precigen Inc (PGEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PGEN as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Precigen Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN) trade information

Instantly PGEN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 21.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5000 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 14.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.18%, with the 5-day performance at 21.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN) is 36.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.18 days.

Precigen Inc (PGEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Precigen Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 35.40% over the past 6 months, a 15.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Precigen Inc will rise 27.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -75.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.7 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Precigen Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.76 million and $1.85 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -46.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.50%. The 2024 estimates are for Precigen Inc earnings to increase by 10.79%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.40% per year.

PGEN Dividends

Precigen Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 04 and March 08.

Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.49% of Precigen Inc shares while 63.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.05%. There are 63.59% institutions holding the Precigen Inc stock share, with Patient Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.40% of the shares, roughly 11.24 million PGEN shares worth $12.93 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.06% or 10.37 million shares worth $11.92 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Trust for Advised Port-Patient Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 11.0 million shares estimated at $15.62 million under it, the former controlled 4.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.66% of the shares, roughly 4.23 million shares worth around $4.86 million.