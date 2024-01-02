Is Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 84.74 million Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.92. With the company’s per share price at $0.87 changed hands at -$0.02 or -1.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $861.85M. NKLA’s last price was a discount, traded about -326.44% off its 52-week high of $3.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the last value was 40.23% up since then. When we look at Nikola Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 138.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 74.72 million.

Analysts gave the Nikola Corp (NKLA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.71. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended NKLA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Instantly NKLA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9600 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -1.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.50%, with the 5-day performance at 5.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) is -13.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 181.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.9 days.

Data shows that the Nikola Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -36.61% over the past 6 months, a 18.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.30%.

The 2024 estimates are for Nikola Corp earnings to increase by 20.17%.

Nikola Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 26.

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.62% of Nikola Corp shares while 22.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.71%. There are 22.58% institutions holding the Nikola Corp stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.72% of the shares, roughly 44.62 million NKLA shares worth $61.58 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.55% or 43.28 million shares worth $59.72 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 20.23 million shares estimated at $27.92 million under it, the former controlled 2.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.74% of the shares, roughly 13.57 million shares worth around $16.01 million.