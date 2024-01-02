Is Myomo Inc (AMEX: MYO) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 1.25 million Myomo Inc (AMEX:MYO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s per share price at $5.01 changed hands at -$0.34 or -6.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $132.87M. MYO’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.38% off its 52-week high of $5.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 92.61% up since then. When we look at Myomo Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 552.00K.

Analysts gave the Myomo Inc (MYO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MYO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Myomo Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Myomo Inc (AMEX:MYO) trade information

Instantly MYO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.44 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -6.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 879.66%, with the 5-day performance at 15.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Myomo Inc (AMEX:MYO) is 54.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.21 days.

Myomo Inc (MYO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Myomo Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 866.44% over the past 6 months, a 84.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Myomo Inc will rise 79.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 36.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.86 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Myomo Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $4.52 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.04 million and $3.45 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 31.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 55.58%. The 2024 estimates are for Myomo Inc earnings to increase by 83.06%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.47% per year.

MYO Dividends

Myomo Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 11 and March 15.

Myomo Inc (AMEX:MYO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.90% of Myomo Inc shares while 47.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.72%. There are 47.97% institutions holding the Myomo Inc stock share, with AIGH Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.48% of the shares, roughly 2.0 million MYO shares worth $1.04 million.

Worth Venture Partners, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.30% or 1.12 million shares worth $0.58 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. With 28393.0 shares estimated at $15687.0 under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 8164.0 shares worth around $4510.0.