Is Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GREE) Stock Poised for More Growth?

In the last trading session, 1.32 million Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.61. With the company’s per share price at $6.71 changed hands at -$0.89 or -11.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $49.39M. GREE’s last price was a discount, traded about -107.15% off its 52-week high of $13.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.55, which suggests the last value was 76.9% up since then. When we look at Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 320.22K.

Analysts gave the Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (GREE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GREE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) trade information

Instantly GREE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 30.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.26 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -11.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 132.10%, with the 5-day performance at 30.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) is 33.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 97980.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.42 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (GREE) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.40% down from the last financial year.

1 analysts are of the opinion that Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $26.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $29 million and $16.01 million respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 66.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -55.85%. The 2024 estimates are for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 95.48%.

GREE Dividends

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 11 and August 15.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.68% of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc shares while 9.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.49%. There are 9.33% institutions holding the Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.25% of the shares, roughly 54838.0 GREE shares worth $0.15 million.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.60% or 26139.0 shares worth $73711.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF. With 28702.0 shares estimated at $80939.0 under it, the former controlled 0.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF held about 0.60% of the shares, roughly 26139.0 shares worth around $73711.0.