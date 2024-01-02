Is Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ: GBIO) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.07 million Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ:GBIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.67. With the company’s per share price at $1.65 changed hands at -$0.17 or -9.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $109.03M. GBIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -345.45% off its 52-week high of $7.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.86, which suggests the last value was 47.88% up since then. When we look at Generation Bio Co’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 827.19K.

Analysts gave the Generation Bio Co (GBIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended GBIO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Generation Bio Co’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.45.

Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ:GBIO) trade information

Instantly GBIO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.1100 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -9.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.02%, with the 5-day performance at -10.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ:GBIO) is 42.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.84 days.

Generation Bio Co (GBIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Generation Bio Co share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -70.00% over the past 6 months, a 21.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Generation Bio Co will rise 18.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.90% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $860k. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Generation Bio Co’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $180k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -97.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -31.99%. The 2024 estimates are for Generation Bio Co earnings to increase by 17.89%.

GBIO Dividends

Generation Bio Co is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 26.

Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.67% of Generation Bio Co shares while 87.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.07%. There are 87.26% institutions holding the Generation Bio Co stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 12.76% of the shares, roughly 8.43 million GBIO shares worth $13.91 million.

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.53% or 8.28 million shares worth $13.66 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 4.05 million shares estimated at $6.69 million under it, the former controlled 6.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 3.07% of the shares, roughly 2.03 million shares worth around $3.35 million.