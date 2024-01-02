Is Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ: DOGZ) the next life-changing stock to watch out for?

In the latest trading session,, 0.76 million Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.59 changing hands around $1.5 or 29.47% at last look, the market valuation stands at $264.39M. DOGZ’s current price is a discount, trading about -258.12% off its 52-week high of $23.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.79, which suggests the last value was 57.66% up since then. When we look at Dogness (International) Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 28.43K.

Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) trade information

Instantly DOGZ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 95.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.50 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 29.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.47%, with the 5-day performance at 95.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) is 118.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3530.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.66 days.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

DOGZ Dividends

Dogness (International) Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 03 and January 04.

Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.61% of Dogness (International) Corp shares while 4.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.86%. There are 4.78% institutions holding the Dogness (International) Corp stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 0.27% of the shares, roughly 55181.0 DOGZ shares worth $0.36 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 13710.0 shares worth $89183.0 as of Sep 29, 2023.

With 20518.0 shares estimated at $0.13 million under it, the former controlled 0.10% of total outstanding shares.