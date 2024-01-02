Is CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session,, 2.61 million CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.31 changing hands around $0.13 or 1.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.37B. CNHI’s current price is a discount, trading about -46.06% off its 52-week high of $17.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.77, which suggests the last value was 20.63% up since then. When we look at CNH Industrial NV’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.26 million.

Analysts gave the CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.24. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended CNHI as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CNH Industrial NV’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $CNH/INR.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) trade information

Instantly CNHI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.42 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 1.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.03%, with the 5-day performance at 2.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) is 14.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.27, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.38% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CNHI’s forecast low is $11.50 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -103.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.58% for it to hit the projected low.

CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CNH Industrial NV share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.43% over the past 6 months, a 16.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 49.57%. The 2024 estimates are for CNH Industrial NV earnings to increase by 17.12%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.40% per year.

CNHI Dividends

CNH Industrial NV is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February. The 2.59% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 2.59% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.22% of CNH Industrial NV shares while 51.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.01%. There are 51.68% institutions holding the CNH Industrial NV stock share, with Harris Associates L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.45% of the shares, roughly 112.76 million CNHI shares worth $1.62 billion.

Amundi holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.86% or 38.12 million shares worth $549.0 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Oakmark International Fund and Artisan International Value Fund. With 39.98 million shares estimated at $575.69 million under it, the former controlled 3.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan International Value Fund held about 1.82% of the shares, roughly 24.26 million shares worth around $349.41 million.