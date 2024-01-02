Is China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ: CJJD) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.27 million China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.04. With the company’s per share price at $0.22 changed hands at $0.03 or 14.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.47M. CJJD’s last price was a discount, traded about -4286.36% off its 52-week high of $9.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 22.73% up since then. When we look at China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 269.35K.

Analysts gave the China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (CJJD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CJJD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information

Instantly CJJD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2337 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 14.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -93.79%, with the 5-day performance at 10.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) is 15.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.26 days.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $145.4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2014 will be $145.4 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.97%.

CJJD Dividends

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.27% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc shares while 1.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.82%. There are 1.74% institutions holding the China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc stock share, with HHLR Advisors, LTD the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 1.70% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million CJJD shares worth $89540.0.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.28% or 66485.0 shares worth $14759.0 as of Sep 29, 2023.

With 3930.0 shares estimated at $872.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.