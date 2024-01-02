Is ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) Stock Poised for More Growth?

In the last trading session, 13.02 million ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s per share price at $2.34 changed hands at -$0.08 or -3.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $978.19M. CHPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -483.33% off its 52-week high of $13.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.79, which suggests the last value was 23.5% up since then. When we look at ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.74 million.

Analysts gave the ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.33. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended CHPT as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

Instantly CHPT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.68 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -3.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -75.45%, with the 5-day performance at -4.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) is 19.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 89.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.3 days.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ChargePoint Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -73.38% over the past 6 months, a -10.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $120.1 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $126.36 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $152.83 million and $128.14 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -21.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -140.39%. The 2024 estimates are for ChargePoint Holdings Inc earnings to decrease by -74.58%.

CHPT Dividends

ChargePoint Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 29 and March 04.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.17% of ChargePoint Holdings Inc shares while 47.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.51%. There are 47.46% institutions holding the ChargePoint Holdings Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 6.98% of the shares, roughly 29.16 million CHPT shares worth $68.24 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.00% or 16.73 million shares worth $39.14 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 10.32 million shares estimated at $24.16 million under it, the former controlled 2.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.96% of the shares, roughly 8.2 million shares worth around $19.18 million.