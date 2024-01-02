Is Bakkt Holdings Inc’s (NYSE: BKKT) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 14.44 million Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.46. With the company’s per share price at $2.23 changed hands at -$0.06 or -2.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $203.89M. BKKT’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.7% off its 52-week high of $2.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.64, which suggests the last value was 71.3% up since then. When we look at Bakkt Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.15 million.

Analysts gave the Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BKKT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bakkt Holdings Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

Instantly BKKT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.75 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -2.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 87.39%, with the 5-day performance at 21.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) is 34.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.73 days.

Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bakkt Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 81.30% over the past 6 months, a 91.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bakkt Holdings Inc will rise 89.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 52.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.38 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Bakkt Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $17.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15.6 million and $13 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 35.40%.

The 2024 estimates are for Bakkt Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 92.39%.

BKKT Dividends

Bakkt Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 14.

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.45% of Bakkt Holdings Inc shares while 36.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.92%. There are 36.29% institutions holding the Bakkt Holdings Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.06% of the shares, roughly 4.62 million BKKT shares worth $5.68 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.47% or 3.17 million shares worth $3.9 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.33 million shares estimated at $2.87 million under it, the former controlled 2.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.98% of the shares, roughly 1.81 million shares worth around $2.22 million.