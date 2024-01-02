Is Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) the next life-changing stock to watch out for?

In the last trading session, 9.09 million Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.24. With the company’s per share price at $11.25 changed hands at -$0.37 or -3.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $604.46M. ALT’s last price was a discount, traded about -52.62% off its 52-week high of $17.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.09, which suggests the last value was 81.42% up since then. When we look at Altimmune Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.93 million.

Analysts gave the Altimmune Inc (ALT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ALT as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Altimmune Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.38.

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information

Instantly ALT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 42.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 12.51 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -3.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.61%, with the 5-day performance at 42.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) is 259.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ALT’s forecast low is $15.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -211.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -33.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Altimmune Inc (ALT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Altimmune Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 218.70% over the past 6 months, a 20.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Altimmune Inc will rise 11.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -15.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 56.82%. The 2024 estimates are for Altimmune Inc earnings to increase by 18.02%.

ALT Dividends

Altimmune Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.80% of Altimmune Inc shares while 57.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.98%. There are 57.51% institutions holding the Altimmune Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.95% of the shares, roughly 3.66 million ALT shares worth $12.93 million.

Nuveen Asset Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.57% or 3.46 million shares worth $12.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.0 million shares estimated at $7.05 million under it, the former controlled 3.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.07% of the shares, roughly 1.62 million shares worth around $5.71 million.