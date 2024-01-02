Investing In Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ: SDIG) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 4.16 million Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.20. With the company’s per share price at $7.30 changed hands at -$2.46 or -25.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $57.52M. SDIG’s last price was a discount, traded about -71.23% off its 52-week high of $12.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.46, which suggests the last value was 52.6% up since then. When we look at Stronghold Digital Mining Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 618.00K.

Analysts gave the Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (SDIG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SDIG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) trade information

Instantly SDIG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 11.56 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -25.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 52.37%, with the 5-day performance at 8.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) is 60.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.05 days.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (SDIG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Stronghold Digital Mining Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 74.64% over the past 6 months, a 95.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc will rise 97.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 93.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -26.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $23.57 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $26.67 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $23.41 million and $17.27 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 54.50%.

The 2024 estimates are for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc earnings to increase by 86.00%.

SDIG Dividends

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 27 and April 01.