Investing In BTCS Inc (NASDAQ: BTCS) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.0 million BTCS Inc (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.70. With the company’s per share price at $1.63 changed hands at -$0.69 or -29.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $23.42M. BTCS’s last price was a discount, traded about -53.37% off its 52-week high of $2.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.58, which suggests the last value was 64.42% up since then. When we look at BTCS Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 193.52K.

Analysts gave the BTCS Inc (BTCS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BTCS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BTCS Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

BTCS Inc (NASDAQ:BTCS) trade information

Instantly BTCS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.5000 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -29.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 158.73%, with the 5-day performance at 10.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BTCS Inc (NASDAQ:BTCS) is 63.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 85790.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.5 days.

BTCS Inc (BTCS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BTCS Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 37.55% over the past 6 months, a -35.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BTCS Inc will rise 18.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -17.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $400k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $270k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 48.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 59.24%. The 2024 estimates are for BTCS Inc earnings to increase by 78.40%.

BTCS Dividends

BTCS Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 01 and April 05.

BTCS Inc (NASDAQ:BTCS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.08% of BTCS Inc shares while 4.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.29%. There are 4.66% institutions holding the BTCS Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 6.44% of the shares, roughly 0.37 million BTCS shares worth $0.6 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.33% or 76237.0 shares worth $0.12 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.28 million shares estimated at $0.46 million under it, the former controlled 4.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.54% of the shares, roughly 87854.0 shares worth around $0.14 million.