Investing In Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session,, 2.15 million Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ:AZN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.50. With the company’s most recent per share price at $68.37 changing hands around $1.02 or 1.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $211.94B. AZN’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.98% off its 52-week high of $76.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $61.73, which suggests the last value was 9.71% up since then. When we look at Astrazeneca plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.62 million.

Analysts gave the Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.29. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended AZN as a Hold, 23 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Astrazeneca plc ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.79.

Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ:AZN) trade information

Instantly AZN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 68.44 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 1.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.51%, with the 5-day performance at 3.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ:AZN) is 5.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $165.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.68% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AZN’s forecast low is $130.00 with $215.03 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -214.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -90.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Astrazeneca plc ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.78% over the past 6 months, a 9.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Astrazeneca plc ADR will rise 14.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.97 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Astrazeneca plc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $11.94 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.21 billion and $10.55 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.17%. The 2024 estimates are for Astrazeneca plc ADR earnings to increase by 10.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.70% per year.

AZN Dividends

Astrazeneca plc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February. The 2.21% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.51. It is important to note, however, that the 2.21% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ:AZN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Astrazeneca plc ADR shares while 17.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.07%. There are 17.07% institutions holding the Astrazeneca plc ADR stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.01% of the shares, roughly 52.85 million AZN shares worth $3.78 billion.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.87% or 49.13 million shares worth $3.52 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. With 25.66 million shares estimated at $1.84 billion under it, the former controlled 0.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held about 0.86% of the shares, roughly 22.46 million shares worth around $1.52 billion.