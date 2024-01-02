Inuvo Inc (AMEX: INUV): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 2.47 million Inuvo Inc (AMEX:INUV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.29. With the company’s per share price at $0.43 changed hands at $0.07 or 16.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $58.64M. INUV’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.6% off its 52-week high of $0.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was 72.09% up since then. When we look at Inuvo Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 781.18K.

Analysts gave the Inuvo Inc (INUV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended INUV as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Inuvo Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Inuvo Inc (AMEX:INUV) trade information

Instantly INUV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4470 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 16.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 91.87%, with the 5-day performance at 22.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inuvo Inc (AMEX:INUV) is 40.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.93, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INUV’s forecast low is $0.85 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -132.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -97.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Inuvo Inc (INUV) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Inuvo Inc will rise 66.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $23.73 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Inuvo Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $17.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $17.27 million and $15.29 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.11%. The 2024 estimates are for Inuvo Inc earnings to increase by 40.91%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

INUV Dividends

Inuvo Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Inuvo Inc (AMEX:INUV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.89% of Inuvo Inc shares while 20.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.31%. There are 20.31% institutions holding the Inuvo Inc stock share, with Perkins Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.59% of the shares, roughly 6.33 million INUV shares worth $1.41 million.

Herald Investment Management Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.42% or 6.09 million shares worth $1.35 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.86 million shares estimated at $0.86 million under it, the former controlled 2.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.02% of the shares, roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $0.31 million.