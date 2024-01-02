Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session,, 0.4 million Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.70. With the company’s most recent per share price at $31.73 changing hands around $1.24 or 4.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.84B. NTLA’s current price is a discount, trading about -49.64% off its 52-week high of $47.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.67, which suggests the last value was 28.55% up since then. When we look at Intellia Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

Analysts gave the Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.41. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended NTLA as a Hold, 20 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Intellia Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.47.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) trade information

Instantly NTLA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 33.31 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 4.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.07%, with the 5-day performance at 1.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) is 7.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $76.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.25% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NTLA’s forecast low is $29.00 with $145.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -356.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.6% for it to hit the projected low.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Intellia Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.06% over the past 6 months, a 11.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Intellia Therapeutics Inc will fall -5.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -23.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.33 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Intellia Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $14.46 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.57 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -16.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.79%. The 2024 estimates are for Intellia Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 12.15%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

NTLA Dividends

Intellia Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 26.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.12% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc shares while 88.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.29%. There are 88.29% institutions holding the Intellia Therapeutics Inc stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 11.11% of the shares, roughly 9.95 million NTLA shares worth $315.32 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.15% or 8.19 million shares worth $259.64 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.78 million shares estimated at $214.99 million under it, the former controlled 7.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.93% of the shares, roughly 2.63 million shares worth around $83.26 million.