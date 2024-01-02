Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ: IAS) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the latest trading session,, 2.14 million Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ:IAS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.41 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.28B. IAS’s current price is a discount, trading about -44.9% off its 52-week high of $20.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.60, which suggests the last value was 40.32% up since then. When we look at Integral Ad Science Holding Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 914.83K.

Analysts gave the Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.47. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended IAS as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ:IAS) trade information

Instantly IAS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 14.89 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 0.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.14%, with the 5-day performance at -2.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ:IAS) is -1.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.15 days.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Integral Ad Science Holding Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.23% over the past 6 months, a -80.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -6.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp will fall -42.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $131.24 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $119.68 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $117.44 million and $102.98 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.20%.

The 2024 estimates are for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp earnings to decrease by -72.99%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.40% per year.

IAS Dividends

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 29 and March 04.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ:IAS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.53% of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp shares while 95.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.93%. There are 95.42% institutions holding the Integral Ad Science Holding Corp stock share, with Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 49.20% of the shares, roughly 77.66 million IAS shares worth $1.11 billion.

Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.40% or 22.72 million shares worth $325.84 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.55 million shares estimated at $36.51 million under it, the former controlled 1.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.27% of the shares, roughly 2.01 million shares worth around $28.85 million.