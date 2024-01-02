Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) Shares Declined By -10.79% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 8.09 million Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.70. With the company’s per share price at $0.06 changed hands at $0.0 or 1.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.79M. INPX’s last price was a discount, traded about -3483.33% off its 52-week high of $2.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.05, which suggests the last value was 16.67% up since then. When we look at Inpixon’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 24.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.62 million.

Analysts gave the Inpixon (INPX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended INPX as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Inpixon’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information

Instantly INPX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.0632 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 1.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -96.69%, with the 5-day performance at -1.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) is -10.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.7 days.

Inpixon (INPX) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.92 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Inpixon’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2017 will be $4.63 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.24 million and $15 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -69.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 92.88%.

INPX Dividends

Inpixon is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.03% of Inpixon shares while 0.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.68%. There are 0.51% institutions holding the Inpixon stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.32% of the shares, roughly 0.23 million INPX shares worth $41255.0.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.20% or 0.14 million shares worth $25516.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.23 million shares estimated at $41133.0 under it, the former controlled 0.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 8957.0 shares worth around $1791.0.