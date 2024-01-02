Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 6.11 million Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s per share price at $1.31 changed hands at $0.33 or 33.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.00M. IFBD’s last price was a discount, traded about -12877.1% off its 52-week high of $170.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.83, which suggests the last value was 36.64% up since then. When we look at Infobird Co Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 415.87K.

Analysts gave the Infobird Co Ltd (IFBD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IFBD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) trade information

Instantly IFBD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 23.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5400 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 33.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -97.82%, with the 5-day performance at 23.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) is -19.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14190.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.16 days.

IFBD Dividends

Infobird Co Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.19% of Infobird Co Ltd shares while 0.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.79%. There are 0.79% institutions holding the Infobird Co Ltd stock share, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.12% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million IFBD shares worth $0.13 million.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.03% or 23929.0 shares worth $29432.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.