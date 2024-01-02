Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.71 million Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s per share price at $0.81 changed hands at -$0.06 or -6.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $148.74M. HYLN’s last price was a discount, traded about -379.01% off its 52-week high of $3.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the last value was 35.8% up since then. When we look at Hyliion Holdings Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.15 million.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Instantly HYLN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0700 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -6.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.23%, with the 5-day performance at -10.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) is 40.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.56 days.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hyliion Holdings Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -51.28% over the past 6 months, a 20.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.00%.

The 2024 estimates are for Hyliion Holdings Corporation earnings to increase by 20.69%.

HYLN Dividends

Hyliion Holdings Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.22% of Hyliion Holdings Corporation shares while 23.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.40%. There are 23.58% institutions holding the Hyliion Holdings Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.37% of the shares, roughly 9.73 million HYLN shares worth $16.26 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.99% or 9.05 million shares worth $15.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.72 million shares estimated at $6.21 million under it, the former controlled 2.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.88% of the shares, roughly 3.4 million shares worth around $4.15 million.