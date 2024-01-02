HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 12.85 million HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.72. With the company’s per share price at $4.53 changed hands at -$0.81 or -15.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $396.96M. HIVE’s last price was a discount, traded about -50.99% off its 52-week high of $6.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.36, which suggests the last value was 69.98% up since then. When we look at HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.59 million.

Analysts gave the HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.67. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HIVE as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

Instantly HIVE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.74 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -15.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 214.58%, with the 5-day performance at -7.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) is 43.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.1 days.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -2.16% over the past 6 months, a 61.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will rise 78.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -18.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $25.58 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $29.36 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14.32 million and $18.22 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 78.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 61.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.45%. The 2024 estimates are for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. earnings to increase by 67.73%.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 19 and February 23.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.28% of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. shares while 16.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.99%. There are 16.94% institutions holding the HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.28% of the shares, roughly 2.84 million HIVE shares worth $13.14 million.

Toroso Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.25% or 2.81 million shares worth $13.02 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. With 3.8 million shares estimated at $20.62 million under it, the former controlled 4.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held about 1.52% of the shares, roughly 1.31 million shares worth around $4.8 million.