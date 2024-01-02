Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: HSCS) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.18 million Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.65. With the company’s per share price at $0.17 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.92M. HSCS’s last price was a discount, traded about -2223.53% off its 52-week high of $3.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 17.65% up since then. When we look at Heart Test Laboratories Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.63 million.

Analysts gave the Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HSCS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Heart Test Laboratories Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) trade information

Instantly HSCS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1795 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -2.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -79.64%, with the 5-day performance at 8.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) is -32.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Heart Test Laboratories Inc will rise 62.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 85.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,900.00% up from the last financial year.

1 analysts are of the opinion that Heart Test Laboratories Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $100k.

The 2024 estimates are for Heart Test Laboratories Inc earnings to increase by 68.75%.

HSCS Dividends

Heart Test Laboratories Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.50% of Heart Test Laboratories Inc shares while 1.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.35%. There are 1.13% institutions holding the Heart Test Laboratories Inc stock share, with Tradition Wealth Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 0.23% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million HSCS shares worth $25507.0.

Astoria Strategic Wealth, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.13% or 81995.0 shares worth $14021.0 as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 42316.0 shares estimated at $7236.0 under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.00% of the shares, roughly 100.0 shares worth around $17.0.