Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ: GGE): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 27.43 million Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s per share price at $0.05 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.47M. GGE’s last price was a discount, traded about -6120.0% off its 52-week high of $3.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.04, which suggests the last value was 20.0% up since then. When we look at Green Giant Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.67 million.

Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) trade information

Instantly GGE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.0587 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 0.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -98.19%, with the 5-day performance at 18.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) is -96.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.18 days.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

GGE Dividends

Green Giant Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.74% of Green Giant Inc shares while 0.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.03%. There are 0.02% institutions holding the Green Giant Inc stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.04% of the shares, roughly 20468.0 GGE shares worth $44212.0.

With 20468.0 shares estimated at $46104.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.