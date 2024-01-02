Getaround Inc. (NYSE: GETR): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s per share price at $0.23 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.86M. GETR’s last price was a discount, traded about -252.17% off its 52-week high of $0.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 39.13% up since then. When we look at Getaround Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.55 million.

Analysts gave the Getaround Inc. (GETR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GETR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Getaround Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.43.

Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) trade information

Instantly GETR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2574 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -2.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.98%, with the 5-day performance at 3.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) is 38.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.46 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Getaround Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $13.28 million.

The 2024 estimates are for Getaround Inc. earnings to increase by 41.30%.

GETR Dividends

Getaround Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.