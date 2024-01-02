Geron Corp. (NASDAQ: GERN)’s Potential for Significant Price Increase in the Near Future

In the latest trading session,, 0.81 million Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.60. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.22 changing hands around $0.11 or 5.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.20B. GERN’s current price is a discount, trading about -72.97% off its 52-week high of $3.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.68, which suggests the last value was 24.32% up since then. When we look at Geron Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.58 million.

Analysts gave the Geron Corp. (GERN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.17. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GERN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Geron Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

Instantly GERN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.37 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 5.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.00%, with the 5-day performance at -3.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) is 14.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 46.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.04% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GERN’s forecast low is $4.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -170.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -80.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Geron Corp. (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Geron Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.33% over the past 6 months, a 5.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -53.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $70k. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Geron Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $70k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $103k and $21k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -32.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 233.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.28%. The 2024 estimates are for Geron Corp. earnings to increase by 7.21%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

GERN Dividends

Geron Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of Geron Corp. shares while 69.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.28%. There are 69.20% institutions holding the Geron Corp. stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 8.51% of the shares, roughly 46.2 million GERN shares worth $101.2 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.84% or 37.16 million shares worth $81.39 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 16.29 million shares estimated at $35.68 million under it, the former controlled 3.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 15.27 million shares worth around $33.44 million.