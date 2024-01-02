Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session,, 0.6 million Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.38. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.17 changed hands at -$0.29 or -5.31% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.14B. ULCC’s current price is a discount, trading about -172.73% off its 52-week high of $14.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.19, which suggests the last value was 38.3% up since then. When we look at Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.50 million.

Analysts gave the Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended ULCC as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) trade information

Instantly ULCC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.86 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -5.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.31%, with the 5-day performance at -8.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) is 32.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.63 days.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Frontier Group Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.41% over the past 6 months, a -50.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Frontier Group Holdings Inc will fall -227.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -366.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $892.29 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $841.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $906 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.50%.

The 2024 estimates are for Frontier Group Holdings Inc earnings to decrease by -55.37%.

ULCC Dividends

Frontier Group Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 18 and March 23.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.55% of Frontier Group Holdings Inc shares while 101.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.67%. There are 101.07% institutions holding the Frontier Group Holdings Inc stock share, with Indigo Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 81.04% of the shares, roughly 178.83 million ULCC shares worth $1.73 billion.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.25% or 7.18 million shares worth $34.74 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Real Assets Trust I. With 5.58 million shares estimated at $53.91 million under it, the former controlled 2.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Real Assets Trust I held about 0.83% of the shares, roughly 1.84 million shares worth around $17.76 million.