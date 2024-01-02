Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FRGT): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.41 million Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.87. With the company’s per share price at $0.34 changed hands at -$0.01 or -5.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.90M. FRGT’s last price was a discount, traded about -1870.59% off its 52-week high of $6.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was 26.47% up since then. When we look at Freight Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.97 million.

Analysts gave the Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FRGT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Freight Technologies Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) trade information

Instantly FRGT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3780 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -5.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -85.34%, with the 5-day performance at -5.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) is 13.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 68270.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $26.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $25.89 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.00%.

The 2024 estimates are for Freight Technologies Inc earnings to increase by 8.00%.

FRGT Dividends

Freight Technologies Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.28% of Freight Technologies Inc shares while 1.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.80%. There are 1.79% institutions holding the Freight Technologies Inc stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.60% of the shares, roughly 58187.0 FRGT shares worth $40026.0.

With 761.0 shares estimated at $905.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.