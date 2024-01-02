FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FLJ): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the last trading session, 21.37 million FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.16. With the company’s per share price at $2.00 changed hands at $0.62 or 44.93% during last session. FLJ’s last price was a discount, traded about -8020.0% off its 52-week high of $162.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.04, which suggests the last value was 48.0% up since then. When we look at FLJ Group Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 263.89K.

Analysts gave the FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended FLJ as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. FLJ Group Ltd ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) trade information

Instantly FLJ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 61.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.26 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 44.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -97.97%, with the 5-day performance at 61.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) is -56.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.07 days.

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,657.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $177.91 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1,657.80%.

FLJ Dividends

FLJ Group Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of FLJ Group Ltd ADR shares while 0.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.96%. There are 0.96% institutions holding the FLJ Group Ltd ADR stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.43% of the shares, roughly 0.8 million FLJ shares worth $0.24 million.

Highlander Partners, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.25% or 0.46 million shares worth $0.14 million as of Jun 29, 2023.