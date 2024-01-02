Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 139.26 million Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.70. With the company’s per share price at $1.75 changed hands at $0.24 or 15.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $613.48M. FSR’s last price was a discount, traded about -394.86% off its 52-week high of $8.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.35, which suggests the last value was 22.86% up since then. When we look at Fisker Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 29.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.28 million.

Analysts gave the Fisker Inc (FSR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.23. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended FSR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Fisker Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) trade information

Instantly FSR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9400 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 15.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -75.93%, with the 5-day performance at 17.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) is -1.69% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 90.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.31 days.

Fisker Inc (FSR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fisker Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -68.97% over the past 6 months, a 38.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fisker Inc will rise 53.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 34.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 109,136.79% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $327.99 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Fisker Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $367.23 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $306k and $14.35 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 107,086.29%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2,459.10%.

The 2024 estimates are for Fisker Inc earnings to increase by 38.64%.

FSR Dividends

Fisker Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.

Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.81% of Fisker Inc shares while 51.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.32%. There are 51.36% institutions holding the Fisker Inc stock share, with Fifthdelta Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.14% of the shares, roughly 19.28 million FSR shares worth $108.71 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.62% or 18.18 million shares worth $102.56 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 6.49 million shares estimated at $36.58 million under it, the former controlled 3.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.42% of the shares, roughly 5.11 million shares worth around $28.81 million.