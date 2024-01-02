Electriq Power Holdings Inc (NYSE: ELIQ) Stock Forecast: An Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.11 million Electriq Power Holdings Inc (NYSE:ELIQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.12. With the company’s per share price at $0.32 changed hands at -$0.06 or -17.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.26M. ELIQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -3603.12% off its 52-week high of $11.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.32. When we look at Electriq Power Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 156.32K.

Electriq Power Holdings Inc (NYSE:ELIQ) trade information

Instantly ELIQ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4426 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -17.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -96.88%, with the 5-day performance at -8.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Electriq Power Holdings Inc (NYSE:ELIQ) is -41.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 45890.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

ELIQ Dividends

Electriq Power Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Electriq Power Holdings Inc (NYSE:ELIQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 67.11% of Electriq Power Holdings Inc shares while 10.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.43%. There are 10.99% institutions holding the Electriq Power Holdings Inc stock share, with Meteora Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 8.45% of the shares, roughly 3.53 million ELIQ shares worth $1.12 million.

Cibc World Markets, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.25% or 0.1 million shares worth $33311.0 as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund. With 61677.0 shares estimated at $19582.0 under it, the former controlled 0.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Total Market Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 17774.0 shares worth around $5643.0.