eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EFTR) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.81 million eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.36. With the company’s per share price at $0.47 changed hands at $0.01 or 1.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $30.20M. EFTR’s last price was a discount, traded about -214.89% off its 52-week high of $1.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.34, which suggests the last value was 27.66% up since then. When we look at eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73 million.

Analysts gave the eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (EFTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EFTR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) trade information

Instantly EFTR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4800 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 1.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.31%, with the 5-day performance at 7.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) is -4.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.29 days.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (EFTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.70% over the past 6 months, a -14.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will rise 45.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 54.20% for the next quarter.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $674k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.48%. The 2024 estimates are for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc earnings to decrease by -13.94%.

EFTR Dividends

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 06 and March 11.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.29% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc shares while 35.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.99%. There are 35.03% institutions holding the eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc stock share, with SR One Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.05% of the shares, roughly 6.82 million EFTR shares worth $5.66 million.

Carlyle Group Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.81% or 4.82 million shares worth $4.0 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.3 million shares estimated at $0.25 million under it, the former controlled 0.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.15% of the shares, roughly 94449.0 shares worth around $78411.0.