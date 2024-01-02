Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX: DXF) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 1.38 million Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX:DXF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s per share price at $0.39 changed hands at $0.05 or 14.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $0.93M. DXF’s last price was a discount, traded about -2207.69% off its 52-week high of $9.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.24, which suggests the last value was 38.46% up since then. When we look at Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 324.16K.

Analysts gave the Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (DXF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DXF as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX:DXF) trade information

Instantly DXF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 28.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4188 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 14.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -79.14%, with the 5-day performance at 28.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX:DXF) is 8.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11230.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $248.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DXF’s forecast low is $248.40 with $248.40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -63592.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -63592.31% for it to hit the projected low.

DXF Dividends

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX:DXF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR shares while 36.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.27%. There are 36.27% institutions holding the Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR stock share, with Rhumbline Advisers the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.36% of the shares, roughly 14354.0 DXF shares worth $2041.0.

HRT Financial LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.13% or 5318.0 shares worth $756.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.