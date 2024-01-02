Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE: DM): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 3.26 million Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE:DM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.66. With the company’s per share price at $0.75 changed hands at -$0.03 or -4.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $243.88M. DM’s last price was a discount, traded about -240.0% off its 52-week high of $2.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 18.67% up since then. When we look at Desktop Metal Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.30 million.

Analysts gave the Desktop Metal Inc (DM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended DM as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Desktop Metal Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE:DM) trade information

Instantly DM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8635 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -4.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.78%, with the 5-day performance at 7.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE:DM) is 15.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 70.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 17.14 days.

Desktop Metal Inc (DM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Desktop Metal Inc will rise 42.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 37.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $51.25 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Desktop Metal Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $40.02 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $60.56 million and $41.32 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -15.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -552.17%. The 2024 estimates are for Desktop Metal Inc earnings to increase by 33.77%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 46.00% per year.

DM Dividends

Desktop Metal Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE:DM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.72% of Desktop Metal Inc shares while 53.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.73%. There are 53.57% institutions holding the Desktop Metal Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.18% of the shares, roughly 23.21 million DM shares worth $41.08 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.82% or 22.03 million shares worth $38.99 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 7.35 million shares estimated at $13.01 million under it, the former controlled 2.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 6.64 million shares worth around $11.75 million.