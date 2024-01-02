Could Tellurian Inc (AMEX: TELL) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 59.04 million Tellurian Inc (AMEX:TELL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.41. With the company’s per share price at $0.76 changed hands at -$0.12 or -14.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $479.69M. TELL’s last price was a discount, traded about -182.89% off its 52-week high of $2.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.48, which suggests the last value was 36.84% up since then. When we look at Tellurian Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 48.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 34.95 million.

Analysts gave the Tellurian Inc (TELL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TELL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Instantly TELL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0500 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -14.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.02%, with the 5-day performance at -1.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tellurian Inc (AMEX:TELL) is 32.96% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 95.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 71.21% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TELL’s forecast low is $0.40 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -557.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 47.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Tellurian Inc (TELL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tellurian Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.41% over the past 6 months, a -122.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -15.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.14%. The 2024 estimates are for Tellurian Inc earnings to decrease by -234.53%.

TELL Dividends

Tellurian Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 20 and February 26.

Tellurian Inc (AMEX:TELL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.52% of Tellurian Inc shares while 39.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.35%. There are 39.48% institutions holding the Tellurian Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.55% of the shares, roughly 41.11 million TELL shares worth $57.97 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.80% or 37.88 million shares worth $53.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 16.12 million shares estimated at $18.06 million under it, the former controlled 3.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.64% of the shares, roughly 15.68 million shares worth around $22.1 million.