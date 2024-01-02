Could Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ: AMRN) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session,, 0.52 million Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.11. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.91 changing hands around $0.04 or 4.29% at last look, the market valuation stands at $370.68M. AMRN’s current price is a discount, trading about -145.05% off its 52-week high of $2.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 28.57% up since then. When we look at Amarin Corp ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 million.

Analysts gave the Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended AMRN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Amarin Corp ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN) trade information

Instantly AMRN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9275 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 4.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.29%, with the 5-day performance at -0.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN) is 16.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.92% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AMRN’s forecast low is $1.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -119.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Amarin Corp ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.45% over the past 6 months, a 91.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -20.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $62.03 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Amarin Corp ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $58.69 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $90.25 million and $81.23 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -31.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -27.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.85%. The 2024 estimates are for Amarin Corp ADR earnings to increase by 36.03%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.90% per year.

AMRN Dividends

Amarin Corp ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 19.

Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.44% of Amarin Corp ADR shares while 28.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.66%. There are 28.53% institutions holding the Amarin Corp ADR stock share, with Kynam Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 12.17% of the shares, roughly 12.02 million AMRN shares worth $11.0 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.79% or 10.66 million shares worth $9.75 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Northern Lights Fd Tr-13D Activist Fd and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Value Fd. With 1.23 million shares estimated at $1.12 million under it, the former controlled 1.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Value Fd held about 0.54% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $0.49 million.