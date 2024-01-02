Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ: CGEN): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.6 million Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.77. With the company’s per share price at $1.98 changed hands at $0.2 or 11.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $174.89M. CGEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.24% off its 52-week high of $2.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 73.23% up since then. When we look at Compugen Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.37 million.

Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN) trade information

Instantly CGEN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0000 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 11.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 176.65%, with the 5-day performance at 13.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN) is 195.96% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.02 days.

Compugen Ltd (CGEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Compugen Ltd share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 73.68% over the past 6 months, a 12.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Compugen Ltd will rise 150.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -9.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 44.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.33 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.5 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.57%. The 2024 estimates are for Compugen Ltd earnings to increase by 15.38%.

CGEN Dividends

Compugen Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.