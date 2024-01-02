CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: CNEY)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 22.6 million CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.63. With the company’s per share price at $0.07 changed hands at $0.01 or 11.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.25M. CNEY’s last price was a discount, traded about -3000.0% off its 52-week high of $2.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.05, which suggests the last value was 28.57% up since then. When we look at CN Energy Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.50 million.

Analysts gave the CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CNEY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY) trade information

Instantly CNEY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.0750 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 11.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -91.31%, with the 5-day performance at 3.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY) is -38.34% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.22 days.

CNEY Dividends

CN Energy Group Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.75% of CN Energy Group Inc shares while 0.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.20%. There are 0.16% institutions holding the CN Energy Group Inc stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.55% of the shares, roughly 0.22 million CNEY shares worth $44040.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.35% or 0.14 million shares worth $28020.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 8671.0 shares estimated at $1777.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.