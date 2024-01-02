Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 19.46 million Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.27. With the company’s per share price at $4.13 changed hands at -$0.68 or -14.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.05B. CIFR’s last price was a discount, traded about -35.59% off its 52-week high of $5.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 90.8% up since then. When we look at Cipher Mining Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.12 million.

Analysts gave the Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.29. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CIFR as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cipher Mining Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurit.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) trade information

Instantly CIFR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.60 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -14.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 637.50%, with the 5-day performance at 1.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) is 50.73% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.76 days.

Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cipher Mining Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 44.41% over the past 6 months, a -37.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.70%.

The 2024 estimates are for Cipher Mining Inc earnings to increase by 24.31%.

CIFR Dividends

Cipher Mining Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 12 and March 18.

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 77.08% of Cipher Mining Inc shares while 7.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.55%. There are 7.69% institutions holding the Cipher Mining Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.26% of the shares, roughly 3.17 million CIFR shares worth $9.06 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.97% or 2.43 million shares worth $6.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.36 million shares estimated at $4.35 million under it, the former controlled 0.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.52% of the shares, roughly 1.31 million shares worth around $3.74 million.